Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Tyrese Says He Has ‘Nothing Left’ Because People Are ‘Bleeding’ Him ‘Dry’

Tyrese Gibson recently shared a video on Instagram urging people to prioritize themselves and put their own well-being first. He expressed feeling drained by prioritizing others and emphasized the importance of self-care. Tyrese suggested that loyalty has an expiration date and encouraged his fans to let go of “dead-weight” in their lives. The actor’s message comes after his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Gibson was finalized, and he revealed feeling “liberated” after the ordeal. Tyrese also shared his struggles with marriage and finances, citing a significant financial blow from his divorce. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/backwoodsaltar/tyrese-nothing-left-bleeding-dry