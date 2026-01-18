Source: Bruno Mars / Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Shatters Ticket Sales Record with Highly Anticipated Tour

Bruno Mars has broken a touring record by selling 2.1 million tickets in a single day for his upcoming world tour in support of his new album, The Romantic. The Grammy-winning artist’s tour, which was initially planned for 39 dates, has now expanded to 71 stadium shows due to high demand. Mars’ success comes amid a red-hot period in his career, with chart-topping hits and record-breaking streaming numbers. Despite rumors of a gambling debt, Mars continues to dominate the music industry with his latest releases and upcoming tour dates. Source: https://24newshd.tv/17-Jan-2026/bruno-mars-breaks-record-selling-2-1-million-tickets-single-day-ahead-hotly-anticipated-new-tour