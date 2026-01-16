Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Aaliyah Aaliyah Dana Haughton wasn’t just a singer — she was a cultural shift. From redefining R&B style to quietly changing how women moved in hip-hop spaces, Aaliyah’s influence still echoes decades later. While most people know her for hits like Try Again and Rock The Boat, there’s so much more to her story.

Here are 10 facts about Aaliyah you probably didn’t know.

She Signed Her First Record Deal at Just 12 Years Old

Aaliyah was signed to Jive Records before she even became a teenager. Her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number was released when she was only 15.

2. She Was a Trained Gymnast

Before music fully took over, Aaliyah studied gymnastics. Her flexibility and balance later influenced her smooth, controlled performance style on stage and in videos.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



3. She Attended the Prestigious Detroit High School for the Fine and Performing Arts

Aaliyah wasn’t just naturally gifted — she was formally trained in music, dance, and performance at one of the most respected performing arts schools in Michigan.





4. She Helped Redefine Tomboy Fashion for Women

Baggy pants, crop tops, sunglasses, and sleek hair became iconic because of Aaliyah. She normalized women owning both softness and edge at the same time.





5. She Was Offered Major Movie Roles Before Her Passing

Aaliyah was set to star in several major films, including a role in The Matrix sequels that ultimately went to Nona Gaye.





6. She Was Extremely Private

Despite her fame, Aaliyah rarely did messy interviews, drama-filled appearances, or tabloid antics. She intentionally protected her peace and personal life.





7. She Was Nicknamed “Baby Girl” by Her Team

Those closest to her called her “Baby Girl” because of her kindness, humility, and how she treated everyone with warmth — from executives to backup dancers.





8. She Loved Horror Movies

Aaliyah was a big fan of horror and thriller films. She often watched them while on tour to relax.





9. She Was Working on Multiple Projects When She Passed

At the time of her death, Aaliyah was recording music, filming movies, and preparing new fashion collaborations. Her career was just entering its next chapter.