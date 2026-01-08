Indy DPW fills more than 5,000 potholes in first week of 2026

Source: Amos Brown / Amos Brown WTLC

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Indiana, you’ve almost certainly seen potholes popping up on the roads recently.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is taking advantage of the warmer-than-normal temperatures to patch as many potholes as they can.

In the first week of 2026, DPW crews have already filled more than 5,600 potholes.

Drivers like Jeremy Jackson are excited to see the work being done.

“You have to be a skilled driver, or have monster truck tires,” Jackson shared. “These potholes are really bad.”

I caught up with one DPW crew as they walked along, spread asphalt and smoothed over the bumpy roads. One area they worked on was along 30th Street, not far from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The same people who are plowing the roads when there’s a lot of snow and ice are actually out patching potholes,” Adam Pinsker, spokesperson for Indy DPW, shared.

If you don’t swerve in time to miss a pothole, it can create car problems.

“We’ve seen a lot of wheel issues, tire issues and suspension and steering issues,” described Ryan Miller.

Miller works at Bill’s Alignment & Auto Repair, which is in the area where DPW was patching potholes.

“It’s not good for the people of Indianapolis, but it definitely hasn’t hurt our business,” Miller continued. “People are definitely getting angrier and angrier every year that they have to deal with this.”

