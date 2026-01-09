Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Courtesy / MGM

Black Panther Star Reflects on Emotional Toll of Villain Role

Michael B. Jordan opened up about his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, revealing that the character was hard to shake after filming and led him to seek therapy. Michael B. Jordan believes therapy is necessary for everyone, especially men, and has found it beneficial for self-discovery and communication. Michael B. Jordan also went to couples therapy with his Creed co-star Tessa Thompson to prepare for their roles in Creed III, which helped them sharpen their communication skills and reflect on their own relationships. Despite pushing back his timeline to have kids, Michael B. Jordan is focused on being the best dad he can be in the future while building something solid in his career. Michael B. Jordan’s journey highlights the importance of mental health awareness. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan emphasized that his experiences, both on and off-screen, have profoundly shaped his views on personal growth.

Source: https://people.com/michael-b-jordan-went-to-therapy-after-playing-killmonger-11879234