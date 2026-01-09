Listen Live
L.A. Reid Faces Sex Assault Allegations in Upcoming Trial

Published on January 8, 2026

Jennifer Lopez Hosts Post American Music Awards Party
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Music executive L.A. Reid is set to go to trial next week in Los Angeles over s3xual a$$ault allegations made by former Arista Records vice president Drew Dixon, who claims Reid a$$aulted her in 2001 and damaged her career after she refused his advances. Dixon, now an advocate for abuse survivors in the music industry, also alleges that Reid used his influence to block her signing of singer John Legend at the label. Legend is expected to testify as a witness in the case, which was made possible by the Adult Survivors Act lifting time limits on historical abuse claims. Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2026/01/07/john-legend-expected-to-testify-in-l-a-reids-s3xual-aault-case-trial-to-begin-next-week

