Celebs Dive into Skincare: Dwayne Johnson and John Legend’s Latest Ventures

A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and John Legend are venturing into the men’s skincare market with brands like Beau Domaine, Papatui, and Loved01. The men’s skincare market, estimated at $18 billion in 2025, is projected to double by 2034. The stigma around men using skincare products is fading, with more men embracing skincare routines. Celebrities like Johnson and Legend are making skincare accessible and affordable, catering to changing consumer preferences. The evolution of celebrity brands into diverse product categories reflects the growing market for men’s skincare. Source: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2026-01-05/celebrity-brands-dwayne-johnson-papatui-john-legend-loved-01