Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, ‘Madea’ Mogul’s Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A ‘Money Grab’

Tyler Perry faces new sexual assault accusations from a another actor who filed a $77 million lawsuit, alleging years of unwanted advances and sexual battery.

Source: Jerod Harris/Rob Latour/Variety

Model Mario Rodriuez broke into his first major acting role in Boo! A Madea Halloween. He claimed Perry personally recruited him through a trainer at a Los Angeles Equinox gym who said the super producer wanted an introduction. He said he recieved an offer to playthe small role of “Frat Guy #10.” According to Page Six, the lawsuit alleges this began a series promises for more opportunities that lured in Rodriguez for sexual advances.

The complaint filed Thursday states that in Novernber 2018, Perry invited Rodriguez to Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills to discuss a role in The Oval over dinner. Then Rodriguez said they went to the director’s home, where Perry “tightly hugged” him, attempted to unbuckle his pants, and “reached into Mr. Rodriguez’s underwear.

“Mr. Perry was making sexual moaning noises and saying, ‘Stay here, stay here,’ while he pressed his body against Mr. Rodriguez and continued to grab his penis,” the complaint states.

Rodriguez claimed he “repeatedly told Mr. Perry to stop,” but still had to “physically struggle to get away.” He said Perry apologized after the rejection and paid him $5,000.

In an alleged April 2019 incident, the suit claims Perry grabbed Rodriguez’s hand and placed it on his privates. Perry allegedly told him to “let it happen” and “If you were to just be with me, I would take care of you, and you wouldn’t have to ever worry about anything.”

According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the billionaire gave Rodriguez $5,000 when he delined again “and sent him away.” Following this alleged incident, the filing states:

“More than ever before, it was clear that Mr. Perry would do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, to whomever he wanted no matter how many times he was rejected.”

Rodriguez continued his acting career outside the Madeaverse on two seasons of The Family Business in 2020 and 2021. Still, he claims Perry continued to “randomly reach out to” him until 2024.

“When Perry became aware that Rodriguez was going to file this action, Perry once again reached out to Rodriguez by text,” the filing continues, stating Perry said he “was feeling betrayed” after he “did so much to help Rodriguez.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, The Oval actor Derek Dixon made similar allegations in a $260M lawsuit against Perry. He accused Perry of stringing him along with promises of acting roles and producing a script Dixon wrote. The lawsuit claimed invitations to meet at Perry’s home to discuss work turned into sexual assault and harassment. Attorney Jonathan J. Delshad represents both Dixon and Rodriguez.

See what Mario Rodriguez speaking out in his own words and Tyler Perry’s response after the flip.