Fort Wayne Red Kettles Still Falling Short as Campaign Ends

FORT WAYNE, Ind — Christmas Eve marked the final day of The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, and the group still came up about $63,000 short of its $200,000 goal.

Early-season storms kept a lot of volunteers from ringing bells, leaving many kettles unstaffed across the city. The red kettle drive has been around since 1891 and is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser, covering about 70% of its yearly budget.

Right now, donations really count because major local donors are matching contributions, doubling the impact for families in need.

The Angel Tree program has also wrapped up, giving gifts to more than 2,000 kids. Every child on the list got a gift, and past recipients often come back later as volunteers, keeping the holiday spirit going year after year.

Both programs show how support during the holidays doesn’t just help for a day, it keeps families and community programs going all year long.

