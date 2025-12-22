Listen Live
Close
Music

Nas and Eminem Collaboration Revealed in Detail

Nas Recalls Story Behind Eminem Turning Down Feature on ”Life is Good” album

Published on December 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Royalty Tour: Nas & Mary J. Blige
Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

Nas Recalls Story Behind Eminem Turning Down Feature on ”Life is Good” album

Nas recently revealed that Eminem declined to be featured on his 2012 album “Life Is Good,” specifically on the track “Daughters.” Eminem reportedly declined the collaboration due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, as he had already released songs about his own daughter. The two eventually collaborated on Nas’ King’s Disease II album in 2021 on the track “EMPD 2.” Nas shared that Eminem appreciated the opportunity to work on a song that wasn’t focused on a battle or confrontation. Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2025/12/16/nas-claims-eminem-declined-to-be-featured-on-his-album-life-is-good/

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close