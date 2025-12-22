Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

Nas Recalls Story Behind Eminem Turning Down Feature on ”Life is Good” album

Nas recently revealed that Eminem declined to be featured on his 2012 album “Life Is Good,” specifically on the track “Daughters.” Eminem reportedly declined the collaboration due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, as he had already released songs about his own daughter. The two eventually collaborated on Nas’ King’s Disease II album in 2021 on the track “EMPD 2.” Nas shared that Eminem appreciated the opportunity to work on a song that wasn’t focused on a battle or confrontation. Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2025/12/16/nas-claims-eminem-declined-to-be-featured-on-his-album-life-is-good/