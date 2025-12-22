Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

TikTok’s new US owners won’t control key parts of the business

TikTok has finalized a deal to transfer its U.S. operations to a group led by American investors, including Oracle. The agreement, set to close on Jan. 22, will see a new U.S. entity overseeing TikTok’s algorithm and data collection on American users. The deal involves a consortium of investors owning half of the new U.S. TikTok entity, while ByteDance retains ownership of the algorithm. A seven-member board, mostly American, will oversee the new entity, marking the end of a years-long saga of pressure from Washington over TikTok’s ties to China. Source: https://www.npr.org/2025/12/18/nx-s1-5648844/tiktok-deal-oracle-trump