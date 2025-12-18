STARZ Acquires Action-Stacked Series ‘The Nowhere Man’ Starring ‘Power’ Player, Naturi Naughton-Lewis

STARZ is once again tapping into familiar firepower, this time with a well-known POWER player.

The network has announced that it’s acquired exclusive U.S. rights to The Nowhere Man, a six-episode action-stacked series starring Bonko Khoza (The Woman King) and Power franchise standout Naturi Naughton-Lewis.

The series is set to premiere Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, with new episodes streaming weekly on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Set on the streets of Johannesburg, The Nowhere Man follows Lukas (Khoza), a former Special Forces mercenary haunted by PTSD who has traded combat for survival as a junk collector, according to a press release. When he witnesses a violent home invasion and intervenes, Lukas is pulled back into a dangerous world he’s spent years trying to leave behind, “forcing him to confront both buried trauma and brutal truths from his past.”

While Khoza anchors the series as its conflicted central figure, The Nowhere Man also marks a significant STARZ reunion for Naturi Naughton-Lewis, whose POWErhouse performances as Tasha St. Patrick across the Power universe helped define the network’s modern identity. In addition to starring, Naughton-Lewis serves as an executive producer through her company, Take Two Entertainment.

Filmed on location in South Africa, The Nowhere Man was created by Motion Story and produced by Phillip Wolmarans and Nick Keulemans. Fred Wolmarans and Gareth Crocker directed the series, with Crocker also serving as showrunner. Executive producers include Chris Lawrance, Colleen Lawrance, Sean Mik’ael Butler, Naughton-Lewis, and the actress’ husband, Two Lewis.

“We’re thrilled to be reunited with Naturi, an extraordinary talent viewers know and love,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks, via an official statement. “The Nowhere Man is a powerful addition to our action lineup, and with our audience eager for the next high-octane thrill ride, this show delivers.”

Similarly, Naturi Naughton-Lewis said that the series represents both a creative evolution and a full-circle moment.

“The Nowhere Man represents an exciting evolution for me as both an actress and executive producer, and I’m thrilled to have my company, Take Two Entertainment, as part of this incredible team,” she said. “It’s especially meaningful to be reunited with my STARZ family to tell a bold, action-packed, globally relevant story.”

Will YOU be watching The Nowhere Man?

