Scholarships Available for Aspiring Indiana Teachers

Source: Mayra Perez Diaz / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school seniors or college students planning to pursue a career in teaching have scholarships available to them.

Aspiring teachers can apply for a Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship. These scholarships, which were established in 2016 through legislation passed by the general assembly, offer $10,000 per year for up to four academic years for students who commit to teaching in Indiana for at least five years.

State Representative Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), Vice Chair of the House Education Committee, said the scholarships incentivize more teachers to live and work in the Hoosier state.

“Teachers are a major part of our students’ academic success,” Rep. Davis said. “With these scholarships, we are investing in stronger schools and brighter futures for our Hoosiers by helping future educators pursue their calling.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:

Graduate from an Indiana-accredited high school or a non-accredited nonpublic high school

Rank in the top 20% of their high school graduating class

Have a top 20% on their ACT or SAT score, or have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0

Attend or plan to attend an eligible Indiana institution as a full-time student

Republican State Representative Lori Goss-Reaves of Marion said the scholarships can help students cover their college expenses.

“Having spent the past few years in the classroom as both a professor and a legislator, I understand the impact teachers can make,” said Rep. Reaves. “This scholarship removes financial barriers for students who want to enter the teaching profession while ensuring Indiana classrooms are filled with trained and passionate educators.”

After the state Legislature expanded the scholarship in 2023, a record number of people applied. Last year, more than one thousand applications were sent in with almost 300 scholarships awarded.

The 2026-27 application is available online at scholartrack.che.in.gov through Feb. 28. Applicants will be notified of their scholarship status by April 2026.

Scholarships Available for Aspiring Indiana Teachers was originally published on wibc.com