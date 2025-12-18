The Game Says Men Shouldn’t Date Unless They Can Spend $5K on Women

The Game believes men should have $5K/month to properly support a relationship, but critics call it unrealistic.

The discussion explores how financial stability and responsibility factor into modern dating expectations.

The conversation reopens broader debates about gender roles, economic pressure, and how celebrity lifestyles shape dating norms.

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Rapper The Game is once again at the center of an online debate after sharing his views on dating, money, and responsibility during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with host Shannon Sharpe. Known for his unfiltered opinions, the West Coast artist didn’t hold back when discussing what he believes men should bring to the table before entering a serious romantic relationship.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During the conversation, The Game stated that men should avoid dating seriously if they cannot afford to spend at least $5,000 per month on a woman. According to him, that figure represents the “bare minimum” needed to properly support a relationship, particularly in high-cost cities like Los Angeles. He explained that the amount covers basic lifestyle needs such as housing, car-related expenses, and personal upkeep like hair and nails.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Game emphasized that his comments weren’t meant to shame people, but rather to encourage self-awareness and honesty. In his view, if a man isn’t financially prepared to sustain a relationship at that level, he believes it’s better to remain single than to enter a situation that could lead to stress, resentment, or unmet expectations. He framed the issue as one of responsibility rather than luxury.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The rapper also touched on the realities of modern dating, suggesting that financial pressure often becomes a hidden source of conflict in relationships. By being upfront about money, he argued, men can avoid entering partnerships they aren’t truly ready for. To him, providing stability is part of taking a woman seriously, not just an optional bonus.

As expected, his remarks quickly made waves online. Some listeners supported his stance, saying financial stability should be a prerequisite for serious relationships and long-term commitment. They argued that love alone doesn’t pay bills and that being honest about one’s financial situation is a form of respect.

Others strongly disagreed, calling the $5,000 benchmark unrealistic for most people and accusing The Game of promoting materialistic standards. Critics pointed out that healthy relationships are built on communication, emotional support, and mutual effort, not monthly spending quotas. Some also noted that partnerships today often involve shared responsibilities rather than one-sided financial expectations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The conversation has also reopened broader discussions about gender roles, economic pressure, and how social media and celebrity lifestyles shape dating expectations. While The Game’s perspective reflects his personal experience and environment, many argue that relationships vary widely based on values, culture, and individual circumstances.

Related Article: The Game’s Calabasas Mansion Sold To Settle Longstanding Lawsuit

Related Article: The Game Calls For R.Kelly & Diddy’s Release From Prison at Birthday Bash

Regardless of where people land on the issue, The Game’s comments have succeeded in doing what podcasts often aim to do: spark dialogue. His remarks highlight how money remains one of the most sensitive and influential topics in modern relationships, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

Whether seen as practical advice or an unrealistic standard, The Game’s take has undeniably added fuel to an ongoing conversation about love, money, and what it truly means to be ready for commitment.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Game Says Men Shouldn’t Date Unless They Can Spend $5K on Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com