2026 PTO Hacks: How to Turn 2 Weeks of PTO Into 50+ Days Off

Source: Pla2na / Getty Want to stretch your PTO without begging HR for more days? With a little calendar strategy, you can turn just 2 weeks of paid time off into 50+ days away from work. By stacking holidays, weekends, and a few well-timed PTO requests, you can enjoy more long weekends, mini-vacations, and extended breaks throughout the entire year without burning through your balance. Below is a month-by-month breakdown showing exactly how to maximize your time off and work smarter, not longer. Starting in January, New Year’s is on Thursday, so if you take off on January 2nd, you have 4 days off in a row.

The 19th is MLK Day, which falls on a Monday, so if you take off on January 16, you can have another 4-day weekend.

February 16th is Presidents' Day, which falls on a Monday. If you take Friday the 13th off, you can have another 4-day weekend, which is also great because Valentine's Day falls on that Saturday, so this is a perfect time to schedule a romantic getaway.

Skipping to May 25th Memorial Day, if you take off on the 22nd, you can have another 4-day weekend.

Now, if your job gives you Juneteenth off, which falls on a Friday, then if you take the 22nd off, which is that Monday, you get another 4-day weekend.

Next, we have the 4th of July, which falls on a Saturday; however, if you take off on the 3rd and the 6th, you have yet another 4-day weekend.

Jumping all the way to September for Labor Day, which falls on a Monday, so if you take that Friday off, another 4-day weekend is yours.

October 12th is indigenous Peoples Day ( you may or may not have this day off depending on where you work), but if you do have this day off, it falls on a Monday, so go ahead and take off that Friday, which is the 9th, to claim your 4-day weekend.

The next month, we have Veterans Day on November 11th ( you may or may not get this day off depending on where you work). This falls on a Wednesday now. If you take that Thursday and Friday off, you’re looking at a 5-day vacation.

Thanksgiving in 2026 falls on the 26th, so if you get the 26th and the 27th off, take that Monday off, November 30th, you’ll get yet another 5 whole days off, or you can just take off on the 27th to get 4 days off, which is still pretty solid.