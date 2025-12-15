Indy Sees Relief from Cold, Temperatures Set to Rise

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS –Cold weather alerts have ended, but it’s still a frigid start this morning, with most areas below zero. Winds are light, and roads are in good shape, though giving yourself extra time to warm up your car is a good idea.

This afternoon, temperatures climb into the mid-20s under mostly sunny skies, with wind chills above zero. Tonight, partly cloudy skies keep things milder than previous nights, with lows in the upper teens.

Tuesday will be breezy and dry, with plenty of sunshine. Highs rise above freezing by mid to late afternoon, reaching around 36 degrees, helping snow from the past weekend start to melt.

“After Thursday night, a cold front will pass through, and Friday’s high will be near 29. By Saturday, temperatures bounce back into the upper 40s,” said Jason Puma of the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Looking ahead, we’re not seeing a return to this deep cold over the next seven days. This will likely be the bottom of the cold stretch, and a warming trend is on the way.”

He added, “We’re looking for dry weather today and all the way through Wednesday, with warmer temperatures each day. Tuesday, we’re going to get above freezing with highs in the middle 30s, and by Wednesday we’ll see highs around the 40s. Much warmer weather is coming, probably a nice relief for some of us who’ve been in a deep freeze over the past few days.”

Wednesday brings more sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures, with snow continuing to melt. By Thursday, a cold front could bring steady rain and gusty winds, with highs near 50 before a quick drop Thursday night, raising the chance of a flash freeze.

