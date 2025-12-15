Indiana Sports Corp Discusses 2050 Vision and the Role Women’s Sports Will Play

Icon Sportswire

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Sports Corporation is focusing on a plan that they are calling 2050 Vision. It’s an effort to become “the global epicenter of sport.”

Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff and Strategy at Indiana Sports Corp, told Inside Indiana Business over the weekend that a big part of this plan is the success of women’s sports.

“That’s all encompassing. It’s women’s sports teams, women working in sports, leading in sports, supporting girls to be the next leaders in sports. It’s so many things,” said Myer.

She said the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis this past July went off extremely well and took a total team effort.

“It meant so much. It’s funny because we had so many people come to this and it was their first time in Indy. To see how the sponsors showed up and how the fans showed up, it was a huge event,” said Myer.

Myer said the next thing is to make sure that Indianapolis doesn’t let up because other cities are trying to take key sporting events out of Indianapolis.

“There’s competition all over the country vying for what we have right here in Indianapolis. We’re counting on these women to lead and take us to the next level,” said Myer.

Myer reiterated that it’s all encompassing.

“A lot of people think it’s just games or events, but you have to think holistically it is to support women in sports,” said Myer.

The other portions of the plan include technology, business leadership, academia, and more.

More than 100 stakeholders, industry leaders, and residents throughout the state have been giving feedback on 2050 Vision.

