Nipsey Hussle docuseries ‘Hussle’ set for 2026, with unreleased music

A new docuseries titled “Hussle” chronicling the life of late rapper Nipsey Hussle is set for release in 2026. Directed by One9, will feature never-before-heard music and intimate insights into Nipsey’s life. It is narrated by the rapper himself and his brother, Blacc Sam. The series will span five to seven episodes and showcase unseen footage of Nipsey’s journey. It covers his progression from childhood to becoming a cultural icon. Produced by Marathon Films and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, this upcoming Nipsey Hussle docuseries promises to offer a deep look into the inspirational figure’s life and legacy. It resonates with fans old and new. Fans eagerly await the upcoming Nipsey Hussle docuseries, hoping it will do justice to Nipsey’s incredible story. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/12/13/nipsey-hussle-docuseries-hussle-2026/