Source: Walt Disney World / Walt Disney World

Disney invests $1B in OpenAI in deal to bring characters like Mickey Mouse to Sora AI video tool

The Walt Disney Company has partnered with OpenAI to bring Disney characters to Sora, the AI company’s video generator. The three-year licensing agreement will allow users to create videos featuring over 200 animated characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, excluding talent likeness or voices. Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI and become a major customer. Fairplay, a children’s screen time advocacy group, criticized the agreement, accusing Disney of betraying kids by allowing their favorite characters on the platform. Sora users can access the Disney characters starting in 2026. Source: https://www.npr.org/2025/12/11/nx-s1-5640837/disney-openai-sora-deal