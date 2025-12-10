Wunmi Mosaku wore a GapStudio velvet leopard slip dress and cardigan, totaling under $300.

The look was sleek, elevated, and perfect for the red carpet.

GapStudio offers premium quality at accessible prices, a growing retail trend.

When it comes to serving quiet luxury on a budget, Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku proved she knows exactly how to deliver. On December 8, the actress hit the red carpet at the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco wearing two pieces straight from GapStudio, the brand’s newly elevated collection designed by Gap Inc.’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Zac Posen.

And she ate.

Wumni Mosaku Rocks GapStudio To The SFFILM Awards

Wunmi stepped onto the carpet, glowing thanks to the GapStudio Burnout Velvet Leopard Slip Dress. The piece is a rich, black midi dress that hugs the body in all the right places. The burnout velvet gives subtle texture and dimension, catching the light beautifully while offering that soft-meets-sultry vibe.

She layered it with the GapStudio CashSoft Shrunken Cardigan in black. The cute outerwear added a cozy touch without taking away from the rest of the outfit. It’s giving elevated comfort – and we’re obsessed.

The dress highlighted her curves beautifully, while her braided hairstyle showed off her cheekbones and added cultural elegance. Her makeup was fresh and glowy, with warm tones that complemented the richness of the black velvet. Paired with simple black heels, the entire look felt refined, confident, and perfectly suited for the red carpet.

Wunmi’s look was sleek, body-hugging, and effortlessly elevated – proof that you don’t have to spend thousands to show up like a star.

And let’s not ignore the price point. Putting together a look this polished for under $300 is a win for anyone who loves high style without the high price tag. These are the kinds of versatile pieces you can pull out for holiday events, date nights, or anytime you want to feel pulled together with very little effort.

Get Wunmi’s GapStudio Look Yourself (For Under $300!)

You don’t have to be on a red carpet to recreate Wunmi’s look. Everything she wore is available right now, and the pieces work beautifully together or on their own. The GapStudio Burnout Velvet Leopard Slip Dress, priced at $126, is the standout piece. (It’s currently sold out online, but may be available in stores).

The velvet leopard pattern adds a luxe feel, while the slip silhouette offers movement and softness. Rock it with heels or make more casual with boots, depending on your plans.

To complete the look, Wunmi added the GapStudio CashSoft Shrunken Cardigan, which retails for $94. This cardigan brings texture and warmth without hiding your shape and works just as well layered over dresses as it does with tees or tanks.

Together, the dress and cardigan total $220—a full celebrity outfit for less than the cost of one designer shoe.

GapStudio launched in April 2025 with Zac Posen leading its creative vision. According to the brand, the line “highlights expert tailoring, modern silhouettes, and an elevated take on American style.” Many retailers are experimenting with “premium capsule collections” that offer more sophistication without the luxury price tag, and GapStudio appears to be leaning into that space.

We’ll be watching to see what else they come up with.

