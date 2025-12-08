Source: Mike Carlson / Getty

The Colts’ Future Is Getting A Reality Check

The Indianapolis Colts are facing a tough road ahead, and it’s time for a reality check.

With a 8-5 record and a slew of injuries, the Colts’ future is uncertain.

In this interview, we’re joined by Mike Chappell, a seasoned voice in Colts’ news, to break down the situation and explore the possibilities.

As we discuss the Colts’ current state, Mike emphasizes that the team’s biggest challenge is finding a reliable quarterback.

“I just don’t see it,” he says.

One potential solution is signing Daniel Jones, who’s currently a free agent.

Mike notes that the Colts had not yet extended him, which means they’re not on the hook to pay him for next year.

“That’s the thing is, first of all, he lost his shot at a really good multi-year deal,” Mike explains.

“He was going to make fifty million guaranteed probably somewhere and that whatever per year contract whatever.”

However, Mike questions whether the team will resign him, citing concerns about his injury and the timeline for his return.

The Colts’ situation is further complicated by the fact that they’re in a “death spiral.”

With a tough schedule ahead, including a game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s chances of making the playoffs are dwindling.

Mike notes that the Colts still have a 30% chance of making it to the playoffs, but that number drops to 25% if they lose at Seattle.

The team’s fate is far from certain, and it’s unclear what the future holds.

As we explore the possibilities, Mike emphasizes that the Colts’ decision-makers will need to consider the long-term implications of their choices.

“You can replace the bottom half of your roster,” he says.

“You can. There’s always good players out there. But those top ten, twelve players who mean everything… what do you do?”

The team’s core players, including Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson, are crucial to their success, and the Colts will need to decide whether to keep them or let them go.

In the end, Mike’s take is that the Colts’ future is uncertain, but not hopeless.

“I just think they’ll find a way to win another game,” he says.

“They finished nine and eight, then what? You’ve been five hundred for the last three years, which isn’t good enough.” T

he team’s decision-makers will need to weigh their options carefully and make a decision that will shape the franchise’s future.

listen to the full interview below.

The Colts’ Future Is Getting A Reality Check was originally published on 1075thefan.com