Source: Live Nation / Courtesy

Missy Elliott Reveals Her Greatest Hit Almost Never Happened

Missy Elliott revealed in a recent interview that her hit song “Get Ur Freak On” was almost left off her album due to producer Timbaland being too tired to continue working in the studio. Despite Timbaland’s exhaustion, Elliott insisted on creating one last track, which turned out to be the iconic anthem. The song’s success was further solidified when Rolling Stone named it the best song of the 21st century. Elliott also hinted at new music in the works, promising a return to her experimental roots. “Get Ur Freak On” was released in 2001 and remains one of Missy Elliott’s most celebrated tracks. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/missy-elliott-reveals-her-greatest-hit-almost-never-happened-because-timbaland-was-ready-to-quit/