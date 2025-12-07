Fire at Near North Side Building

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a massive fire tore through a vacant, historic two-story building on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday morning, which took over three hours and dozens of firefighters to put the fire under control.

The fire happened just after 8:30 a.m. at a large, vacant brick structure on Yandes Street, near Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue. Firefighters say a wall collapsed just before 9:00.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

“If you see something, say something. There were reports of squatters in and out of the building until early hours of Sunday morning,” Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says.

Reith says building owners told firefighters that there was a rave party inside the building until Sunday around 4 a.m., but no one reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that time. Reith says the number of people was estimated between 50-100.

According to neighbors, the building was built in 1910 and has a storied history in the automotive industry. It was vacant for over 20 years and has been broken into multiple times.

