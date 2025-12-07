Source: Huy Doan / Red Table Talk

Queen Latifah Has a Message About AI

Queen Latifah shared her perspective on artificial intelligence during a conversation at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival, emphasizing the need for thoughtful engagement with the technology. She highlighted the importance of human perspective and authenticity in storytelling, noting that technology can enhance but not replace these elements. Reflecting on her career trajectory, she discussed the impact of her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Chicago and how it opened doors for her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment. Queen Latifah emphasized inclusivity in filmmaking and resilience in storytelling, encouraging creatives to stay true to their voices and push back against challenges. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/queen-latifah-has-a-message-about-ai-its-not-going-anywhere