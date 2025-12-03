50 Cent’s Netflix Docuseries Sparks National Conversation

50 Cent produced doc to ensure harmful behavior is not normalized.

Allegations of abuse from Combs's past, including witness claims of him slapping his mother.

Former employees share experiences about early Bad Boy Records and East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

Netflix released its four-part docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” on December 2, 2025. The project is executive-produced by Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent. His G Unit Films and Television Inc. produced the film, which arrives during one of the most dramatic legal chapters in Combs’s life. Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution related charges. The documentary reviews decades of allegations that follow the industry giant.

The film includes interviews with accusers, former employees, childhood friends, and jurors from his federal trial. Each voice adds another layer to a complicated legacy. The series also shows never before seen footage that Combs filmed just before his September 2024 arrest. In the footage, he reviews strategy, expresses worry about public opinion, and says the team is losing. His attorneys have called the footage stolen. Netflix states it was obtained legally.

Why 50 Cent Got Involved

50 Cent has been vocal about his desire to speak up when the culture stays silent. He stated that he produced the project to ensure that the public does not normalize harmful behavior by ignoring it. He also announced that proceeds from the series will support victims of sexual misconduct. His involvement has added fuel to an already intense conversation, given the long-standing rivalry between the two men.

The Allegations That Shocked Viewers

A significant moment in the documentary comes from Kirk Burrowes, co-founder of Bad Boy Records. He claims he saw Combs slap his mother in 1991. The allegation stunned viewers and immediately became one of the most discussed scenes online. Janice Combs has not commented on the claim. She has defended her son throughout his legal challenges, so this moment struck many fans as unexpected and painful.

Some fans describe the documentary as chilling. They believe the timeline of alleged abuse is clear and disturbing. Others were stunned by footage of Combs using hand sanitizer after hugging fans and saying he needed a bath. Viewers reacted strongly to what they viewed as out-of-touch behavior.

More Voices Come Forward

Former artists, producers, and assistants detail their own experiences. The series includes stories about the early days of Bad Boy, the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, and allegations of violence. Former LAPD detective Greg Kading appears to discuss evidence related to the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The documentary gives each person room to share their own experiences.

Combs’s team sent cease-and-desist letters to Netflix before the release. They argued that the project was unfair, illegal, and a personal attack. Netflix moved forward anyway. His team continues to review options for a possible lawsuit.

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” is now streaming on Netflix for anyone who wants to see the full story for themselves.