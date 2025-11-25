Reun

Reunion Radio, the weekend staple on Dallas radio, was on-site earlier this summer for the video shoot of “Funkytown” by Johnnie Damn D and Twisted Black. The scene on Berry Street was packed—families poured out to witness two Texas hip-hop juggernauts come together. What started as a video shoot quickly turned into a full-blown community celebration, and Reunion Radio was there to capture it all.

B Hind Da Scene with Twisted Black and Johnnie Damn D was originally published on thebeatdfw.com