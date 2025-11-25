Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

B Hind Da Scene with Twisted Black and Johnnie Damn D

Reunion Radio captured a Moment in FunkyTown Hip Hop History with Twisted Black and Johnnie Damn D

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

new Edition 2026

Reun

Reunion Radio, the weekend staple on Dallas radio, was on-site earlier this summer for the video shoot of “Funkytown” by Johnnie Damn D and Twisted Black. The scene on Berry Street was packed—families poured out to witness two Texas hip-hop juggernauts come together. What started as a video shoot quickly turned into a full-blown community celebration, and Reunion Radio was there to capture it all.

B Hind Da Scene with Twisted Black and Johnnie Damn D was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close