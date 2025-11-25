Listen Live
50 Cent and Ja Rule Clear Up Recent Rumors

Published on November 24, 2025

Source: Paramount +/BET

Ja Rule cleared up rumors surrounding the chaos at an R&B night, confirming that Max B had nothing to do with the situation. 50 Cent, who was rumored to be involved, denied any part in the matter from London. Ja Rule admitted to getting hit but clarified that he was not laid out as dramatized online. He took to his iCONN platform to clear Max B’s name, showing maturity in the situation. Source: https://allhiphop.com/rumors/50-cent-denies-orchestrating-ja-rule-melee/

