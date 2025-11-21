Listen Live
Close
Recording Artists

The DOC Talks ‘Mutual Respect’ With Ex Erykah Badu

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: ATLPics.Net/Radio One

The DOC Talks ‘Mutual Respect’ With Ex Erykah Badu

Exes The DOC and Erykah Badu have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship as their daughter, Puma, has grown into adulthood. The DOC shared on a podcast that he and Badu still have a friendship and mutual respect, despite their split in the mid-2000s. The rapper praised Badu as a “powerful lady” and expressed his willingness to support her and their daughter. The DOC also mentioned his remarriage and his commitment to being there for Badu’s other children in any way he can. The couple’s breakup occurred when The DOC decided to contribute to a Dr. Dre album, which led to concerns about his sobriety, but they both accepted the change and moved forward. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/the-doc-talks-mutual-respect-with-ex-erykah-badu-calls-her-powerful

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Entertainment

Smokey Robinson Faces New Accusation of Forcing a Man…

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Entertainment

Halle Bailey And Regé Jean Page Bring Romance To You Me And Tuscany

In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close