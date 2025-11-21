Source: ATLPics.Net/Radio One

The DOC Talks ‘Mutual Respect’ With Ex Erykah Badu

Exes The DOC and Erykah Badu have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship as their daughter, Puma, has grown into adulthood. The DOC shared on a podcast that he and Badu still have a friendship and mutual respect, despite their split in the mid-2000s. The rapper praised Badu as a “powerful lady” and expressed his willingness to support her and their daughter. The DOC also mentioned his remarriage and his commitment to being there for Badu’s other children in any way he can. The couple’s breakup occurred when The DOC decided to contribute to a Dr. Dre album, which led to concerns about his sobriety, but they both accepted the change and moved forward. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/the-doc-talks-mutual-respect-with-ex-erykah-badu-calls-her-powerful