Recording Artists

Tory Lanez Fined in Court for Contempt of Court

Tory Lanez Fined $20,000 in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Published on November 19, 2025

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tory Lanez and his attorney were fined $20,000 for obstructing attempts to depose him in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation trial against a YouTube blogger. Lanez was held in contempt of court for not answering questions in the case. The trial began in Miami, with Megan alleging a smear campaign against her. Lanez was previously sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. Lanez has shown little remorse and continues to maintain his innocence. Source: http://www.vulture.com/article/tory-lanez-megan-thee-stallion-fined-in-contempt.html

