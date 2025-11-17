Source: picture alliance / Getty

KANSAS CITY, Miss. — The 8-2 Indianapolis Colts return from their bye week as they prepare for a matchup against the 5-5 Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the message from Head Coach Shane Steichen is clear: the work is far from over. Steichen acknowledged that while the bye was crucial for players to recover from “nicks and bruises,” the team must quickly reignite its momentum.

“Obviously, we’ve got a lot ahead of us,” Steichen said. “My message all year hasn’t changed, and it’s not going to change. It’s one day at a time and getting better and focus on the next opponent and control what we can control.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The team also provided updates on key injuries. Steichen confirmed that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who went to Panama for a neck procedure over the weekend, is hopeful to play again this season.

“That’s the hope – yeah, absolutely,” he said.

For players on Injured Reserve (IR), quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), Steichen expects to have a clearer status update on Wednesday. He did confirm that once Richardson is medically cleared, he will be his backup for the rest of the year if he gets cleared by doctors.

The Colts and the Chiefs play each other at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern.

Steichen spoke at a press conference on Monday. You can tune into that here.

8-2 Colts Return from Bye Week for Showdown with Chiefs was originally published on wibc.com