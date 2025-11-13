Listen Live
Hamilton Southeastern Teachers Upset Over Contract

Hamilton Southeastern Teachers Upset Over Contract, Want Better Pay

Published on November 13, 2025

Bills in high denominations
PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–Hamilton County teachers in Indiana walked out of a school board meeting Wednesday night demanding higher pay.

86% of teachers in the district voted down a new contract due to a pay freeze and rising health care costs. The teachers held their own meeting in the parking lot after the board refused to discuss the issue.

“It’s an empowering moment for us to continue to stand in solidarity together. At the end of the day, we have each other. We’re going to lean on and support each other because that’s just what teachers do. And so us being able to use our voice and to congregate in this way is a way for us to continue to, one, show how much we support each other, but also to show our collective power as teachers,” said Tyler Zerbe, President of the Hamilton Southeastern Education Association.

Zerbe says they not only want better compensation to cover health care expenses, but they also want to feel more valued.

The group has until November 15 to reach an agreement with the school administration before a mediator is assigned to the matter from the State of Indiana.

