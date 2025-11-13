Listen Live
Eddie Murphy Admits This Famous Movie Of His…Sucked

Published on November 12, 2025

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Source: Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix

Eddie Murphy reflects on his career lowlight, calling the film “Beverly Hills Cop III” a project that “sucked.” Despite past tension with director John Landis, Murphy acknowledges Landis’ work on successful films like “Trading Places” and “Coming to America.” The actor and director remained friends even after the disappointing movie. Murphy is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, “Being Eddie,” which delves into his groundbreaking career and features insights from A-list comedians and actors. The documentary, directed by Angus Wall, offers a glimpse into Murphy’s personal and professional life and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 12.  Source: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2025-11-12/being-eddie-murphy-netflix-documentary

