Beyoncé & Tina Knowles Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash

Source: Gilbert Flores

Kris Jenner’s milestone 70th birthday turned into one of the most talked-about events of the season, drawing an A-list crowd that included Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles. The mother-daughter duo quietly attended the James Bond-inspired celebration, held Saturday night, where they mingled with friends, family, and Hollywood’s elite.

Tina Knowles later shared a glowing recap of the evening on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Beyoncé posing with the birthday girl. “Saturday night we attended the party of @krisjenner — it was such a fun party,” Tina wrote. “One of the best I’ve ever been to. The décor was beautiful, the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, to delicious food and people dancing, laughing, and having fun.”

The fashion at Jenner’s soirée was just as extravagant as the guest list. Beyoncé opted for understated elegance in a black sweater dress with a velvet ruffled hem, paired with sheer gloves, black tights, and striking silver jewelry. Her hair was styled in soft waves, perfectly complementing the chic and timeless theme of the evening.

Tina matched her daughter’s sophistication, while Jenner turned heads in a fiery red strapless Givenchy Haute Couture gown from Alexander McQueen’s 2002 collection. The vintage dress, sourced from luxury boutique LILY et Cie, featured ruffles along the neckline and a tiered skirt. Jenner completed her glamorous look with black opera gloves, vintage Bvlgari and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, and a sleek updo styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Jenner later commented on Tina’s post, expressing her gratitude and joy. “This was the best night ever and I’m just so happy you were there to share it with me,” she wrote. “I had the time of my life! Thank you for the love and the memories. Love you, Tina!”

The lavish celebration was documented by Kim Kardashian, who shared a behind-the-scenes vlog on TikTok capturing the planning process and party highlights. The video revealed appearances by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick, Paris Hilton, Stassie Karanikolaou, Justin Bieber, and, of course, the birthday queen herself.

From the glittering décor to the heartfelt tributes, Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday wasn’t just a party — it was a full-scale Hollywood event celebrating her legacy as the ultimate momager and pop culture icon. And for guests like Beyoncé and Tina Knowles, it was a night filled with laughter, music, and friendship that truly embodied the spirit of celebration.

Beyoncé & Tina Knowles Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com