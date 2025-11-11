Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Records With Most-Viewed Music Trailer Ever

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” has broken records with its teaser trailer, amassing over 116.2 million views in its first 24 hours. Set to premiere on April 24, 2026, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. Producer Graham King praised Jaafar’s portrayal of his uncle, stating that he was the clear choice for the role. The movie aims to explore Michael Jackson’s legacy through iconic performances and personal moments, with Jaafar expressing his excitement to bring his uncle’s story to life. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and child actor Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Source: https://www.billboard.com/culture/tv-film/michael-jackson-most-watched-music-biopic-trailer-1236109071