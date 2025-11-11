Listen Live
Close
Movies

Michael Trailer Breaks Records with Amazing Views

Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Records With Most-Viewed Music Trailer Ever

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Michael
Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Records With Most-Viewed Music Trailer Ever

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” has broken records with its teaser trailer, amassing over 116.2 million views in its first 24 hours. Set to premiere on April 24, 2026, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. Producer Graham King praised Jaafar’s portrayal of his uncle, stating that he was the clear choice for the role. The movie aims to explore Michael Jackson’s legacy through iconic performances and personal moments, with Jaafar expressing his excitement to bring his uncle’s story to life. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and child actor Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Source: https://www.billboard.com/culture/tv-film/michael-jackson-most-watched-music-biopic-trailer-1236109071

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

Lena Waithe
Movies

Lena Waithe is developing a “friendship breakup” film about her and Issa Rae’s relationship

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close