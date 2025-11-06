FAA Reduces Flights Nationwide as Shutdown Impacts 40 Major Airports

If you’re planning to fly this weekend, it’s time to check your itinerary twice. The Federal Aviation Administration just announced a 10% reduction in air traffic across more than 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, beginning Friday. With the ongoing government shutdown stretching into its second month, air traffic controllers are reaching their limits—many have been working without pay since October 1. Now, fatigue and staffing shortages are forcing flight cutbacks that could affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights daily.

While officials call the move temporary, the timing couldn’t be worse. With the holiday season fast approaching, this weekend’s slowdown could ripple through travel plans for weeks. If you’re heading out of Indianapolis International or connecting through major hubs like Chicago, Atlanta, or Dallas, plan ahead.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Here’s what every traveler should do right now:

Check your flight status early and often before leaving home.

Sign up for text alerts from your airline for real-time updates.

Arrive at the airport earlier than usual, even for short domestic trips.

Consider travel insurance or flexible tickets if your plans can shift.

Indianapolis International Airport hasn’t announced specific flight changes yet, but local officials are watching closely. Major carriers like Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines may face cancellations or reduced schedules depending on regional staffing.

The FAA’s list of affected airports includes:

Anchorage (ANC), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI), Charlotte (CLT), Cincinnati (CVG), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Washington National (DCA), Denver (DEN), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Newark (EWR), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Honolulu (HNL), Houston Hobby (HOU), Dulles (IAD), Houston Intercontinental (IAH), Indianapolis (IND), JFK (JFK), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), LaGuardia (LGA), Orlando (MCO), Chicago Midway (MDW), Memphis (MEM), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), Oakland (OAK), Ontario (ONT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Portland (PDX), Philadelphia (PHL), Phoenix (PHX), San Diego (SAN), Louisville (SDF), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), Salt Lake City (SLC), and Teterboro (TEB).

The bottom line? If you’re flying anywhere this weekend, expect longer lines, potential cancellations, and limited options for rebooking. Take a deep breath, pack your patience, and refresh your airline app—often.