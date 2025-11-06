Source: Drake / Youtube

Drake’s Spotify Success Boosted By Bots, New Lawsuit Claims

A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Spotify, accusing the streaming service of allowing “mass-scale fraudulent streaming.” The lawsuit, filed by rapper RBX, claims that Drake has benefited from this alleged misconduct, with a substantial amount of his Spotify streams being generated through illegal methods such as bots. While Drake is named in the lawsuit, he is not listed as a defendant, with only Spotify being accused of wrongdoing. The suit alleges that a significant percentage of Drake’s streams were inauthentic and originated from a network of bot accounts using VPNs to obscure their locations. Spotify has refuted the allegations, stating that they invest in systems to combat artificial streaming and safeguard artist payouts. Drake has not commented on the lawsuit, which comes after a similar lawsuit against Universal Music Group was dismissed by a federal judge. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/drake-lawsuit-spotify-bots-rbx/