Hoosiers Ranked #2 in First College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame #10

G Fiume

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosiers came in ranked #2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2025 that came out Tuesday evening. Notre Dame came in slotted at #10.

This is IU’s highest ranking in program history. They are 9-0. Notre Dame started their season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A and M, but they have won six straight games to get to 6-2.

Indiana battles 3-5 Penn State this Saturday at noon. Notre Dame will square off with 7-1 Navy Saturday night 7:30 pm.

The full rankings are listed as the following:

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ole Miss BYU Texas Tech Oregon Notre Dame Texas Oklahoma Utah Virginia Louisville Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Miami USC Iowa Michigan Missouri Washington Pitt Tennessee

The biggest change to this year’s 12-team playoff from last season is that this year’s field will be straight seeded. Each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but they will no longer get a top four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.

The SEC has nine teams ranked in the Top 25. The Big Ten has seven. The ACC has five and the Big 12 has three.

