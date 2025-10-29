Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Lisa Knowles-Smith recently joined Jekalyn Carr for a powerful and transparent conversation on “Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair,” delving into her faith, recent personal loss, and the divine inspiration behind her new album with The Brown Singers, Revival: Live in Dallas.

Knowles-Smith opened up about the emotional complexity of navigating her career while grieving the recent loss of her mother, Brown Singers founder Vanessa Brown Knowles. “If I could be honest, my faith is strong, but my heart is broken,” she shared, offering a raw look at her current season. She explained that her deep-rooted faith, instilled by her mother and grandmother, is what anchors her. “I don’t try to understand what God is doing,” she said. “I just try to trust him while he’s doing it.”

That trust was the driving force behind her latest project, a 22-track live album she says was “all God.” The entire record came together in a whirlwind of divine instruction, from a sudden urge to record live to a dream telling her to go to Dallas.

One of the standout tracks, “Promises,” was born from a desire to create music that would “transcend through generations and genres.” The song serves as a powerful reminder that no matter what, “God keeps his promises.”

The album also features a special, poignant performance of “Good News” led by her late mother, recorded live before her passing. “She left it all out on the stage,” Knowles-Smith recalled.

Looking forward, she is focused on her family and continuing the nearly 50-year legacy of the Brown Singers, which she now carries on with her own daughter. Through grief and success, Lisa Knowles-Smith’s journey is a moving testament to the power of faith and family.

Lisa Knowles-Smith Gets Real About Faith, Grief, & Music was originally published on mypraiseatl.com