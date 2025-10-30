Listen Live
Chris Brown To Officially Return to the US Soon

Published on October 30, 2025

Chris Brown has been granted permission by a London court to return to the U.S. under strict bail terms related to an alleged nightclub assault in 2023. The 36-year-old singer, along with co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and possession of an offensive weapon stemming from an incident at a members-only venue in Hanover Square. The court approved the bail variation allowing Brown to return to the U.S. with stringent obligations, including posting a $5 million security, surrendering his passport, and avoiding contact with Akinlolu and the nightclub involved. This case adds to Brown’s history of legal troubles, including a 2009 felony conviction for assaulting Rihanna. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/chris-brown-allowed-to-officially-return-to-the-united-states-amid-uk-assault-case/

