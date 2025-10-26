Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit over song referencing Sydney Sweeney’s ‘jeans’

Lizzo is facing a copyright infringement complaint over an unreleased track after using a snippet in a TikTok video. The complaint alleges that she sampled elements of a ’70s soul tune without permission. Lizzo’s representatives claim the song has not been commercially released or monetized. The pop star recently expressed concerns about streaming algorithms. She discussed the challenges of reaching her fanbase in the current music industry landscape.

She explained: “The music industry is in complete shambles right now, and you can use that to your advantage … Back in the day, the music industry was very algorithmic, as any other industry was. But that industry was controlled to a certain extent.

“Now that we are in the digital streaming age, there is no control over the algorithm, and it is stressing people the f*** out. Myself included …

“Every major artist besides Beyonce has dropped music this year, or is planning to drop music this year.

“I just dropped the deluxe to my mixtape today. And yet, there are still people who don’t even know I dropped music.”

She went on to add: “Every major artist, from Lady Gaga to Drake, has dropped albums this year. Yet everyone is saying there’s no song of the summer.

“I’m going to be completely honest with you guys. It’s not because the music isn’t incredible. It’s because the way that the algorithm is set up, no one can serve the masses anymore.

“This industry used to be based on serving the masses, basically like servicing your song out to certain channels and certain radio stations.

“The internet space wasn’t so congested. There was a clear channel back in the day for major artists to put their music out and serve the masses.”

Lizzo added that TikTok’s For You page is great news for new artists. However, she fears more established stars are missing out.

Source: https://www.music-news.com/news/UK/185067/Lizzo-hit-with-lawsuit-for-copyright-infringement