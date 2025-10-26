Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Leslie Jones Says She Nearly Quit Comedy

Comedian Leslie Jones nearly gave up on her dream of joining Saturday Night Live after feeling defeated by a failed audition. Despite doubts, she persisted and ultimately landed a spot on the show. Jones emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s passion and not giving up in the face of setbacks. She also highlighted the need for more diversity in comedy, particularly in late-night television. Jones’ new comedy special, Life Part 2, premieres on Peacock on October 24. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/leslie-jones-says-she-nearly-quit-comedy-before-landing-snl-gig