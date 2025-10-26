Listen Live
Kamala Harris tells BBC she may run for president again

Published on October 26, 2025

Source: General / Radio One

Kamala Harris has not ruled out another presidential run, expressing confidence that a woman will one day be in the White House. In a recent interview, Harris hinted at a possible future bid for the presidency, stating that she is not done with her career in public service. She criticized former President Trump for his actions and dismissed polls suggesting she may not have good odds at winning. Harris previously announced she would not seek higher office in 2026, opting out of the California governor race. Source: https://people.com/kamala-harris-says-she-might-run-for-president-again-i-am-not-done-11837177

