Indianapolis Man Dies after Being Shot

Published on October 26, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

***UPDATE (7:02 a.m.)***: IMPD says that person was identified as a man, and he later died after being taken to a hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot near the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived on North Illinois Street, near North Meridian and 38th streets, after 4 a.m., and they found the person shot.

Officers say the person is in critical condition.

IMPD is investigating the shooting.

Close