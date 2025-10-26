Indianapolis Man Dies after Being Shot
***UPDATE (7:02 a.m.)***: IMPD says that person was identified as a man, and he later died after being taken to a hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot near the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.
Police say they arrived on North Illinois Street, near North Meridian and 38th streets, after 4 a.m., and they found the person shot.
Officers say the person is in critical condition.
IMPD is investigating the shooting.
