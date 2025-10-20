Listen Live
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae

Singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas just dropped the official trailer for his upcoming project “PHOLKS,” set to release this Friday — and the visuals already have fans talking.

The teaser stars none other than Issa Rae, who appears in a cinematic clip filled with warm tones, vintage flair, and that signature Leon Thomas soul.

The short trailer hints at a concept-driven EP built around community, connection, and creativity — a perfect blend of sound and storytelling.

If you’ve been following Leon Thomas, you know his range runs deep.

From co-writing hits for Ariana Grande, SZA, and Drake, to acting in Victorious and Insecure, he’s carved a lane that fuses classic soul, funk, and R&B with a modern twist.

“PHOLKS” feels like the natural next step — a project that could pull from the funk and groove Leon’s been teasing for months while staying rooted in his smooth, alternative-R&B style.

Fans online are already hoping this one leans into that nostalgic, bass-heavy energy that fits his voice perfectly.

While the full tracklist hasn’t dropped yet, Leon hinted that “PHOLKS” will explore the everyday stories of real people — “the folks who make the world spin.”

Between the storytelling in the trailer and Issa Rae’s cameo, it’s clear this rollout is more than just about music.

RELATED: Fans Are Not Feeling Issa Rae’s Performance In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7’s “Hotel Reverie” Episode

Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Mario Speaks Out After Viral Cameraman Incident at Big Fresno Fair

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Crime Scene
Local

Woman allegedly kills man who honked at her on Indy’s west side

Pop Culture

With D’Angelo, God Was Always In The Room

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close