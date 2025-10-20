The Fix: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Animated Crime Series “Tehk City”

The Tehk City animated series is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about entertainment collaborations of the year. The project, from Ambitious Entertainment, is described by Deadline as “gritty and stylized,” bringing together music, storytelling, and visual art in a powerful new way.

Dr. Dre will compose the original score, setting the tone with his signature production style. Each artist involved will also create and perform custom theme music for their characters, merging their musical legacies with the show’s dark, cinematic world.

Ice-T, who co-created the series with Arabian Prince and Tommy the Animator, will voice Mayor Chuck Davis—a tough leader navigating corruption and control in a crime-ridden city. Snoop Dogg will play Pretty Black, while Arabian Prince will voice Kenyatta Prince.

The supporting cast adds even more star power. Ice-T’s wife, Coco, will voice Rhonda Knuckles, and Treach will appear as Maniac Maxx. Fans can also expect appearances from Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes, and Roxanne Shanté, giving the project a full house of hip-hop and comedy icons.

Tehk City is based on the graphic novel Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City, which first introduced fans to its gritty underworld. The series will expand on that universe, following characters whose lives intertwine through power, loyalty, and betrayal. The result promises a unique fusion of animation and authentic hip-hop storytelling.

Arabian Prince told Deadline, “Starring the homie Ice-T and a list of stars never before seen in one place, get ready to explore the origin leading up to the animated series of Tehk City — y’all ain’t ready.”

From the music to the visuals, Tehk City marks a groundbreaking crossover between animation and hip-hop. It’s a bold step forward for four artists who helped define a generation—and now, they’re creating a world where sound, story, and culture collide.