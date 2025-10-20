‘No Kings’ protesters demonstrate at Indiana Statehouse

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday afternoon for a “No Kings” rally, joining millions protesting against the Trump administration’s policies across the world.

The Indianapolis rally drew participants to the south lawn of the statehouse, where protesters carried signs and chanted calls for government accountability.

The demonstration was part of a coordinated nationwide day of action.

Saturday’s rally focused on several key issues, including opposition to redistricting practices and immigration enforcement policies. Demonstrators voiced concerns about what they described as authoritarian overreach and threats to democratic institutions.

The event marked the second major “No Kings” rally in Indiana this year. A previous demonstration in June attracted thousands to downtown Indianapolis, making it one of the largest political protests in the city in recent years.

