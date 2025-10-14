Fantasia Sets the Stage on Fire at MGM National Harbor

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

No one captivates an audience like Fantasia can! Known for soul-stirring performances that arrest the ears and penetrate the soul, Fantasia is delivering unmatched vocal acrobatics and arousing audiences of all ages – especially during her recent two-night stint in the Maryland/DC area at MGM National Harbor. It’s extremely difficult to put into words what you “feel” when experiencing her concert. She sings a language that only the soul can adequately communicate with. On night two of her concert, Fantasia wowed the audience dressed in a perfectly fitted champagne colored one-piece shimmering jumper adorned with hanging free-flowing crystal embellishments dangling from her exaggerated squared shoulders with strands strategically placed down her arm to her wrist that dripped with sparkles shining from the front row to the top seat. Her haircut was perfectly coiffed, makeup immaculately applied, and her bold and beautiful Spirit radiated throughout the venue at the very sound of her voice. You cannot help but to indulge in her God-given gift and love her.

Fantasia has a genuine charismatic charm and a southern-style persona that makes her very relatable and endearing. Even as she engaged the audience through conversation between songs, the response was as though everyone was listening to their best friend talking on stage. The dialogue of encouragement and empowerment is intertwined between favorite hits such as “Free Yourself”, “When I See You” along with, “Collard Greens and Cornbread”, “Lose To Win” and “Bittersweet.” She even reached back and belted out a Chaka Khan classic, “Tell Me Something Good”. In many segments, the concert became a sing-along as Fantasia garnered unsolicited assistance from an audience that could not help but to join in the feel-good moments, singing their favorites right along with her. Fantasia has a true love for her audience and often beckons security to allow free-spirited fans to have a good time and stand at the stage if they desire to do so.

It’s quite apparent that Fantasia possesses incredible talent, but she also tends to tap into a greater power within that has the amazing ability to transform the atmosphere. Belting out church favorites like “I Surrender All”, her Christian roots that she proudly claims are obviously her source of ability. Offering more than just a musical concert, Fantasia creates an extraordinary, unspeakable experience and whenever she hits the stage, something truly astounding happens. No doubt that once you have seen her perform live, it’s highly probable that you will want to go again and again…and again. Be sure to catch Fantasia in a city near or far from you!

