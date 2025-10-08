The Fix: Rihanna Expands Fenty Skin

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Brings Self-Care to Ulta Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin body care collection has officially arrived at Ulta Beauty, and it is everything fans have been waiting for. Known for blending luxury and inclusivity, Fenty Skin continues to redefine what beauty and self-care look like. This new collection brings indulgence to everyday routines while keeping sustainability at its core.

Inside the New Fenty Skin Collection

The line includes bubble baths, body washes, and refreshing body mists in two signature scents: Hey Bouquet and Vanilla Flowers. For a limited time, shoppers can also enjoy Green Raspberry, a playful and fruity scent that feels like summer in a bottle. Each product promises hydration, softness, and a glow that lasts all day.

Eco-Friendly and Effortless

True to Fenty’s mission, the collection features sleek, sustainable packaging made from recycled materials. Rihanna designed each product with both indulgence and responsibility in mind, proving that beauty can be both glamorous and green.

Where to Shop the Collection

Fans can shop the full lineup online at Ulta.com or in stores nationwide. Highlights include the Big Drippr body wash and Rich Dip bubble bath—two must-haves for turning your bathroom into a spa retreat.

Rihanna summed it up perfectly when she said, “Self-care should feel this good.” The Fenty Skin body care collectiondelivers that feeling in every bottle, making it easier than ever to glow from the inside out.