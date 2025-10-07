The Ultimate Playlist: 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Smooth seas deserve smooth sounds. That’s why I put together my Fantastic Voyage playlist for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage. This playlist captures the energy, love, and joy of sailing with legends.

Starting the Journey with Tyrese

I love kicking off the cruise with Tyrese. His soulful voice is perfect as the ship pulls away from the port. “Sweet Lady”always makes me pause and feel grateful. Then “How You Gonna Act Like That” keeps me in the moment while watching the sunset over the water.

Romance and Rhythm with Ne-Yo

Next, Ne-Yo brings his signature mix of romance and rhythm. “So Sick” and “Because of You” make me sway without even thinking. The ocean seems to move in time with the music.

Morning Inspiration with Mary Mary

Sunday mornings call for inspiration. That’s where Mary Mary comes in. “Shackles (Praise You)” turns the deck into a joyful celebration. I play it loud and smile with everyone around me.

Evening Elegance and Slow Dances

For evening vibes, Eric Benét delivers elegance with “Spend My Life With You” featuring Tamia. I also love Brownstonewith “If You Love Me”, plus songs from Chante Moore, Kevin Ross, and After 7. These tracks are made for slow dancing under the stars.

Why I Love This Playlist

This Fantastic Voyage playlist perfectly captures everything the cruise represents. From heartfelt lyrics to uplifting rhythms, it lifts my spirit and keeps the island vibes flowing. Whether I’m on board or listening at home, it sets the mood just right.

Create your Fantastic Voyage playlist and sail away in style with me.

