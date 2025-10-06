Listen Live
Music

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Creeps Back onto the Billboard Hot 100

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

michael jackson thriller cover
Source: michael jackson thriller cover / michael jackson thriller cover

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Creeps Back onto the Billboard Hot 100

As October arrives, the Halloween anthem “Thriller” by Michael Jackson re-enters the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing its enduring popularity 43 years after its release. The song, from the album of the same name, remains a cultural phenomenon with its iconic production and chilling atmosphere. “Thriller” continues to captivate audiences at costume parties and haunted houses, solidifying its status as one of the most iconic songs ever made. Michael Jackson’s masterpiece proves that true classics never fade, as it makes a spooky return to the spotlight each fall

. Source: https://ratingsgamemusic.com/2025/10/05/michael-jacksons-thriller-creeps-back-onto-the-billboard-hot-100/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
187 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close