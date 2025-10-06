Source: michael jackson thriller cover / michael jackson thriller cover

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Creeps Back onto the Billboard Hot 100

As October arrives, the Halloween anthem “Thriller” by Michael Jackson re-enters the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing its enduring popularity 43 years after its release. The song, from the album of the same name, remains a cultural phenomenon with its iconic production and chilling atmosphere. “Thriller” continues to captivate audiences at costume parties and haunted houses, solidifying its status as one of the most iconic songs ever made. Michael Jackson’s masterpiece proves that true classics never fade, as it makes a spooky return to the spotlight each fall

